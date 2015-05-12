PARIS May 12 French state-controlled utility EDF has signed agreements with Chinese firms which will supply equipment for two nuclear reactors EDF plans to build in Hinkley Point, Britain, the company said.

In October 2013, Chinese utilities CGN and CNNC signed an agreement with EDF to take a 30 to 40 percent stake in the consortium to build Hinkley Point.

The new supply deal would mean that the participation of the Chinese companies would not be purely financial, French daily Les Echos said.

An EDF spokeswoman said the firm had also signed a memorandum of understanding to exchange information between the companies working on the Areva-designed EPR reactors for Hinkley Point and two EPR reactors CGN is building in Taishan, China. (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)