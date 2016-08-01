BEIJING Aug 1 China's Foreign Ministry said on
Monday it hoped Britain can make a decision as soon as possible
to guarantee the smooth implementation of the Hinkley Point
nuclear plant, after Britain's new government said it would
review the project again.
The project has always had strong support from both Britain
and France, the ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.
The plan by France's EDF to build two reactors with
financial backing from a Chinese state-owned company was
championed by British Prime Minister Theresa May's predecessor
David Cameron as a sign of Britain's openness to foreign
investment.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)