PARIS, Sept 27 French state-controlled utility
EDF said in a statement on Tuesday that its board of
directors had confirmed its approval of the Hinkley Point
project to build two nuclear reactors in Britain.
The EDF board had first approved the project on July 28 but
was asked to review it again after the British government
earlier this month imposed limits on EDF's right to sell its
two-thirds stake in the project
"The EDF Board has today confirmed that the conditions set
out at its meeting on 28th July 2016 are met in order to sign
the project contracts," EDF said in a statement.
EDF said the board had authorised its chairman to formalize
its commitment to the British Government not to sell down the
control of Hinkley Point project company NNB GenCo Ltd without
the UK government's prior agreement during the construction
phase.
It added that the board also noted that EDF will inform the
British Government that EDF has no present intention to make use
of the first tranche of the UK state loan guarantee for the
project.
