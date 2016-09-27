PARIS, Sept 27 French state-controlled utility EDF said in a statement on Tuesday that its board of directors had confirmed its approval of the Hinkley Point project to build two nuclear reactors in Britain.

The EDF board had first approved the project on July 28 but was asked to review it again after the British government earlier this month imposed limits on EDF's right to sell its two-thirds stake in the project

"The EDF Board has today confirmed that the conditions set out at its meeting on 28th July 2016 are met in order to sign the project contracts," EDF said in a statement.

EDF said the board had authorised its chairman to formalize its commitment to the British Government not to sell down the control of Hinkley Point project company NNB GenCo Ltd without the UK government's prior agreement during the construction phase.

It added that the board also noted that EDF will inform the British Government that EDF has no present intention to make use of the first tranche of the UK state loan guarantee for the project.