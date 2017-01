PARIS Aug 5 A Paris court on Friday confirmed the EDF board's investment decision on the Hinkley Point nuclear newbuild project in Britain, an EDF Works Council official told Reuters.

The French state-controlled utility's Works Council had asked the Paris court to annul the board's vote, arguing that it had not received the necessary documents from management to give a non-binding preliminary advice to the company.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Richard Lough)