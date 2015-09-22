PARIS, Sept 22 Delays and cost overruns at two
nuclear reactors under construction in France and Finland have
made potential investors wary of joining a consortium led by
France's EDF for a similar project in Britain, EDF's
chief executive said.
The French utility plans to build two European Pressurised
Reactors (EPRs) at Hinkley Point with two Chinese partners, but
it has not been able to find other investors for the 16 billion
pound ($25 billion) project.
"For third parties observing the announcements of delays and
cost overruns for the EPRs under construction, it is difficult
to commit," Levy told French financial daily Les Echos.
Technical problems and tightened safety rules have delayed
EDF's new-generation nuclear reactors and costs have ballooned
way beyond initial estimates.
Levy said EDF's main partner for the project in western
England is China General Nuclear Corp (CGN), which is
also building two EPR reactors in China.
"They still have confidence in the EPR, like us," he said.
He did not specify how CGN and EDF's other Chinese partner,
China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC), would divide their stake.
When the deal was signed two years ago, EDF said CGN and
CNNC would take a combined 30-40 percent stake.
At the time, discussions were also taking place with a
shortlist of other interested parties, which EDF said could take
up to 15 percent. EDF never specified who these parties were.
Fellow French company Areva had also agreed to 10
percent, but years of losses have wiped out its capital and EDF
has taken over Areva's reactor arm in a rescue operation. This
forces EDF to take a majority stake in Hinkley Point and
consolidate related debt on its already stretched balance sheet.
Speaking in Beijing this week, finance minister George
Osborne said the British government would provide 2 billion
pounds in initial support for Hinkley Point.
Levy also confirmed comments by Osborne who said that China
could build and own a nuclear power plant in Britain in the
future.
Building a Chinese reactor in Britain is part of the global
partnership that EDF is developing with the Chinese, backed by
British government support, Levy said.
He said EDF plans to build two EPRs in Hinkley Point, two
more in Sizewell, and then a reactor based on Chinese technology
-- the Hualong -- on the Bradwell site in eastern England.
"We will help getting that reactor certified. It will have
to be adapted to the needs of the UK grid and the requirements
of the UK regulator. Therefore it will be a 'UK Hualong'," he
said.
Levy declined to comment on a report by Japan's Nikkei on
Monday which said EDF had asked Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
to invest in Areva's reactor arm along with EDF and
that the two were likely to start negotiations soon.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Keith Weir)