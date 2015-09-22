(Adds comments about "New Model" EPR in France)
PARIS, Sept 22 Delays and cost overruns at two
nuclear reactors under construction in France and Finland have
made potential investors wary of joining a consortium led by
France's EDF for a similar project in Britain, EDF's
chief executive said.
The French utility plans to build two European Pressurised
Reactors (EPRs) at Hinkley Point with two Chinese partners, but
it has been unable to find other investors for the 16 billion
pound ($25 billion) project.
"For third parties observing the announcements of delays and
cost overruns for the EPRs under construction, it is difficult
to commit," Jean-Bernard Levy told French financial daily Les
Echos.
Technical problems and tightened safety rules have delayed
EDF's new-generation nuclear reactors and costs have ballooned
way beyond initial estimates.
Levy said EDF's main partner for the project in western
England is China General Nuclear Corp (CGN), which is
also building two EPR reactors in China.
"They still have confidence in the EPR, like us," he said.
Levy confirmed comments by British finance minister George
Osborne who said China could build and own a nuclear power plant
in Britain in the future.
Building a Chinese reactor in Britain is part of the global
partnership that EDF is developing with the Chinese, backed by
British government support, Levy said.
He said EDF plans to build two EPRs in Hinkley Point, two
more in Sizewell, and then a reactor based on Chinese technology
-- the Hualong -- on the Bradwell site in eastern England.
Levy said EDF hopes to be able to order one or two units of
an improved EPR reactor in France in five years.
The EPRs being built in France and Finland were designed by
Areva, another state-owned French firm, but EDF has
now taken over Areva's reactor arm and is working on an upgraded
EPR it hopes will be easier and cheaper to build.
"We are working on the design of a "New Model" (NM) EPR in
order to be able, within four to five years, to order one or two
EPR NM that could replace existing reactors seven to eight years
later," Levy said.
His comments could indicate that he expects EDF may not be
able to extend the life of all its reactors and may have to
replace some with new equipment.
EDF runs 58 ageing nuclear plants that generate about 75
percent of France's power and which will have to be upgraded or
replaced in coming years.
By year-end, nuclear watchdog ASN is expected to give a
preliminary opinion about EDF's request to extend the lifespan
of its reactors from 40 to 50 or 60 years.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Keith Weir and Adrian
Croft)