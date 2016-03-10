PARIS, March 10 The French Cour des Comptes, the country's top audit body, said the financing scheme for EDF's 18 billion pound ($25.6 billion)project to build two nuclear plants in Britain is potentially risky for the state-owned utility.

In a report critical of EDF's foreign investments over the past years, the auditor said returns on those investments have been systematically lower than those on its French nuclear fleet, and that the company and the French state should take a deep look at the risk involved with the UK nuclear project.

The report, which analyses EDF's Oct. 2013 agreement with the UK government but not its Oct. 2015 deal with Chinese utility CGN to take a one-third stake, states that the Hinkley Point project raises serious questions about its possible impact on EDF.

It also said that the risks related to the project should be analysed by EDF and its state shareholder, which had approved the UK project. ($1 = 0.7034 pounds) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)