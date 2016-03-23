(Refiles to remove extraneous word in final paragraph)

LONDON, March 23 The Hinkley Point nuclear power project in Britain will go ahead, EDF Energy CEO Vincent de Rivaz told British lawmakers on Wednesday.

The 18 billion pound ($25.5 billion) project was first announced in October 2013, but a final investment decision has been delayed as EDF struggled to find partners and financing. Chinese utility CGN signed up for a one-third stake in Oct. 2015, leaving EDF to fund the rest.

"Clearly and categorically, Hinkley Point C will go ahead," de Rivaz said speaking in front of parliament's energy and climate change committee.

EDF Energy is the UK arm of French state-controlled utility EDF. ($1 = 0.7059 pounds)