By Bate Felix and Nina Chestney
PARIS/LONDON, June 28 French Economy Minister
Emmanuel Macron called for a swift decision by state-controlled
utility EDF on investing in its Hinkley Point nuclear
project in Britain, despite last weeks' British vote to leave
the European Union.
Any delay could add further uncertainty to the project,
which is expected to produce 7 percent of Britain's electricity,
Macron told a nuclear sector meeting in Paris on Tuesday.
"Britain remains an important economic partner and its
energy needs are still the same and this is why I still consider
that a timely EDF investment decision on Hinkley Point is
needed," he said.
Macron said that France will take a majority subscription in
EDF's planned 4 billion Euro ($4.4 billion) capital increase,
which the heavily indebted utility needs to refurbish its
nuclear plants and new projects such as Hinkley Point, which is
expected to cost at least 18 billion pounds ($26 billion).
A final investment decision on Hinkley Point has been
delayed as EDF tries to secure partners and financing and
concerns have been raised that Britain's decision last week to
leave the EU could put the project even further behind.
EDF's chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy declined to answer
questions on the impact of a British EU exit on Hinkley Point on
the sidelines of the World Nuclear Exhibition in Paris.
However, the French company said on Friday it was committed
to Hinkley Point, despite the UK's vote to leave.
Richard Slark, Director at Poyry Management Consulting in
London, said EDF's decision will be complicated by the vote.
"It will be very difficult for investors to commit to new
projects given the currency volatility, policy risks and growth
uncertainties that Brexit has introduced," Slark said.
Jonathan Robinson, Principal Consultant, Energy &
Environment at Frost & Sullivan, said Britain leaving the EU
bloc could make EDF re-examine the feasibility of the project.
"New nuclear power has faced repeated delays and the Brexit
vote will not help this, despite the official statements ahead
of the vote that EDF and other players would remain committed to
the market," Robinson told Reuters in London.
($1 = 0.9038 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix in Paris and Nina Chestney in London;
Editing by Leigh Thomas and Alexander Smith)