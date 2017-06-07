June 7 ** EDF Energy and its
contractors Laing O'Rourke, Bouygues and Kier-Bam have
struck an interim bonus payment agreement for workers employed
on EDF's Hinkley Point C nuclear project in southwest Britain,
EDF and labour union Unite announced on Wednesday
** Workers have agreed not to undertake any industrial
action while the interim agreement is in place
** A panel consisting of a senior Unite official and a
senior EDF Energy executive will identify a permanent bonus
arrangement by August
** Under the interim agreement, which will apply from June 1
to the end of August, workers will be paid a bonus of 2-4 pounds
an hour, depending on seniority
** Labour unions had threatened strike action at the
construction site over bonus payments which they said were too
low to attract high-quality workers
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Susan Fenton)