PARIS May 27 French utility EDF is close to a deal with the British government to build new nuclear reactors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The two sides are yet to agree on a guaranteed price, or strike price, for the electricity the reactors will generate, the paper said, citing people with direct knowledge of the talks.

The paper quoted a UK government spokeswoman as saying the negotiations on the strike price were still ongoing.

EDF declined to comment.