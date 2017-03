LONDON, July 17 EDF Energy's 550-megawatt (MW) Dungeness B21 nuclear reactor is scheduled to restart on July 19, the company's website showed.

The unit was scheduled to restart on July 16 after being shut down for refuelling since May 17.

"The dates for DNGB21 ongoing shutdown for maintenance have been revised, now ending 19/07/2013," it said on the website.