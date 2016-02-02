PARIS Feb 2 The six union members on EDF's
18-seat board would vote against the French utility's
18 billion euros ($20 billion)project to build a new nuclear
plant at Hinkley Point in Britain, but other board members do
not support the unions' bid to postpone the decision, sources
familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
A united front of EDF's unions opposing a major investment
decision would be unprecedented.
"If the Hinkley Point project was put to the board today,
the six union representatives would all vote against it," one of
the sources said.
The unions want EDF to postpone the project to build two
Areva-designed European Pressurised Reactors (EPRs) at Hinkley
Point in southwest England until it has strengthened its balance
sheet and successfully started up at least one of the four EPRs
it already has under construction elsewhere, which are all years
behind schedule.
($1 = 0.9166 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Greg Mahlich)