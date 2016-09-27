PARIS, Sept 27 The board of French
state-controlled utility EDF on Tuesday confirmed its
approval to go ahead with the Hinkley Point nuclear project in
Britain, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
One source said the board approved the 18 billion pound
($23.43 billion) project with a 10 to 7 majority, the same as in
July, when the board first approved it.
Management had submitted the project to a vote again after
the British government earlier this month imposed limits on
EDF's right to sell its stake in the project.
($1 = 0.7682 pounds)
