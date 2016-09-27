PARIS, Sept 27 The board of French state-controlled utility EDF on Tuesday confirmed its approval to go ahead with the Hinkley Point nuclear project in Britain, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

One source said the board approved the 18 billion pound ($23.43 billion) project with a 10 to 7 majority, the same as in July, when the board first approved it.

Management had submitted the project to a vote again after the British government earlier this month imposed limits on EDF's right to sell its stake in the project.