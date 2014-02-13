PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 13 EDF's British subsidiary announced on Thursday it expected to increase the average lifetime of its advanced gas-cooled reactor (AGR) stations in Britain by eight years.
Achieving this goal would mean all eight of its existing nuclear stations in Britain would be operational until at least 2023 with three of its seven AGR stations operating until nearer 2030, the company said in a statement.
Lifetime extensions of nuclear power plants are subject to regulator approval.
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.