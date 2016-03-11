PARIS, March 11 French utility EDF
chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy said in a letter to staff that
the company will not go ahead with its plan to build nuclear
reactors in Britain unless it gets more financial support from
the French state.
In a letter to employees EDF's seen by Reuters, Levy said
that EDF is negotiating with the state in order to obtain
commitments that will allow it to secure its financial situation
before it commits to building two nuclear reactors in Hinkley
Point, Britain.
"It is clear that I will not engage in this project as long
as these conditions are not met," Levy wrote.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Alison Williams)