PARIS, March 11 French utility EDF chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy said in a letter to staff that the company will not go ahead with its plan to build nuclear reactors in Britain unless it gets more financial support from the French state.

In a letter to employees EDF's seen by Reuters, Levy said that EDF is negotiating with the state in order to obtain commitments that will allow it to secure its financial situation before it commits to building two nuclear reactors in Hinkley Point, Britain.

"It is clear that I will not engage in this project as long as these conditions are not met," Levy wrote. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Alison Williams)