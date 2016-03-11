PARIS, March 11 French state-controlled utility
EDF's leading CGT union said EDF management could ask
the board to make the final investment decision on the British
Hinkley Point nuclear project at a board meeting on March 30 and
said it had started an online referendum among employees.
The union, EDF's strongest, with three members on the firm's
board, is advising staff to vote against the project.
It said that conditions today were not ready for this
project to go ahead and succeed.
"It could even, in this context, give a fatal blow to the
company," CGT said in a note to staff.
