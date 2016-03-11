PARIS, March 11 French state-controlled utility EDF's leading CGT union said EDF management could ask the board to make the final investment decision on the British Hinkley Point nuclear project at a board meeting on March 30 and said it had started an online referendum among employees.

The union, EDF's strongest, with three members on the firm's board, is advising staff to vote against the project.

It said that conditions today were not ready for this project to go ahead and succeed.

"It could even, in this context, give a fatal blow to the company," CGT said in a note to staff.

