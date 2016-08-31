PARIS Aug 31 France's CGT trade union said on Wednesday that five staff representatives on the board of utility EDF had filed a legal challenge to the company's decision to go ahead with its Hinkley Point nuclear project in Britain.

EDF's board narrowly voted in July to proceed with a controversial project expected to cost 18 billion pound ($23.63 billion) to build two nuclear reactors.

"Some administrators discovered they did not benefit from the same level of information as the CEO and government representative," CGT said in a statement, adding that there may be conflict of interest because some other administrators, through their links with EDF, could be interested in bids for the project.

A law firm representing the five administrators, said the case would be heard on Sept. 5.

