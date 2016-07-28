PARIS, July 28 French utility EDF said in a statement that its board of directors had given the company's president the go-ahead to sign all contracts and agreements necessary to build the two nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point in south-west England.

It added in the statement on Thursday that this decision clears the way for EDF to sign contracts with the British government and its Chinese investment partner China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN).

EDF said that the pouring of the first concrete of reactor 1 of HPC, scheduled for mid-2019, will coincide with the expected start-up of the EPR nuclear reactor it is building at Flamanville, France, which is scheduled for the end of 2018.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Richard Lough)