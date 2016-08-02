LONDON Aug 2 As the British government
considers whether to go ahead with EDF's 18 billion
pound ($23.84 billion) Hinkley nuclear project, it will be
weighing up the alternatives.
The decision by new Prime Minister Theresa May last week to
review the project comes at a time when investment in new power
plants is desperately needed.
All but one of Britain's existing nuclear plants, which
produce around a fifth of the country's electricity, are set to
close by 2030 as the plants come to the end of their operational
lifespans. Hinkely aims to cover 7 percent of electricity
supplies.
Coal-fired power plants provided around a quarter of the
country's electricity last year, but the government plans to
close these by 2025 as a part of its efforts to meet climate
targets.
Britain's National Audit Office (NAO) said it will cost 140
billion pounds to build all the plants needed to replace
dwindling capacity, but weak investor confidence and low power
prices have hit project financing.
To spur investment, the government offered EDF a minimum
price for the electricity produced by the new Hinkley plant of
92.5 pounds per megawatt hour (MWh) for 35 years, more than
double current electricity prices, and a subsidy the NOA said
could rocket to around 30 billion pounds.
The project, which was promised to deliver power to cook
Britons' Christmas dinners in 2017, is now unlikely to be
completed until 2026 at the earliest, if at all following the
government review.
The project was initially delayed as EDF struggled to secure
financing but last year China General Nuclear Power Corporation
(CGN) agreed to take a 33.5 percent stake in the project while
France has also committed to providing backing.
EDF has also encountered problems with the design of the new
nuclear reactor. A plant being built in Finland using the same
technology is almost a decade behind schedule.
Despite Britain's review of the project, EDF says it remains
confident Hinkley C will still go ahead.
Other potential options for Britain:
MORE GAS
Gas plants can be built at a fraction of the cost of new
nuclear plants and the government hopes several will be built
over the next few years to help bridge the supply gap.
However, no new gas plants have come online since 2013 and
the one new large gas plant which secured funding under the
government's capacity auction - Carlton Power's Trafford Plant
-- has struggled to get financing.
The Trafford plant would be capable of generating around
half the amount of electricity as Hinkley C. At around 800
million pounds it is less than a twentieth of the cost of
Hinkley but gas plants can typically run for around 30 years
compared with around 50-60 years for new nuclear plants.
Britain has a legally binding climate target to cut its
greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050 from 1990 levels.
In the longer term, if this target is to be met, most gas plants
would only be able to run if they are fitted with technology to
capture and store emissions underground.
OTHER NUCLEAR
Two other groups are planning to build nuclear power plants
in Britain: NuGen, which is a joint venture between
Toshiba's Westinghouse and France's Engie,
and Hitachi's Horizon project.
Developers of both projects said they have not been deterred
by Hinkley's delays, but both projects still need approval from
Britain's nuclear regulator and the companies will need to find
investors to help pay the billions of pounds needed to build the
plants.
These projects are not expected to be completed until after
2025.
RENEWABLES
Around a quarter of Britain's electricity production already
comes from renewable sources such as wind and solar.
The government has awarded developers of some new onshore
wind projects minimum electricity prices of around 80 pounds/
MWh, while offshore wind projects have won contracts for around
115-120 pounds/ MWh.
The government has said its next round of renewable funding
will focus on offshore wind and has said around 10 GW of
capacity -- equivalent to around 3 Hinkleys -- could be built
over the next decade, but developers have warned the sector
faces uncertainty following Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
IMPORTS/INTERCONNECTORS
Power interconnectors with other countries can give Britain
access to cheaper electricity prices aboard. Their cost depends
on location but National Grid said an interconnector with France
would cost roughly 500 million pounds and take 2-3 years to
build.
Britain already has power connections with France, Belgium
and Ireland capable of supplying around 7 percent of the
country's peak electricity demand but plans to build several
more which could mean imports could meet around 25 percent of
demand by 2030.
However, developers of the projects have warned their future
could depend on the outcome of the country's Brexit negotiations
and Britain's status in Europe's energy market.
TIDAL
Britain has given planning consent for a 1 billion pound,
320 MW tidal lagoon project in Swansea, Wales but has yet to
decide whether it will receive a minimum price guarantee under
its subsidy scheme.
Proponents of the technology say if it is successful it
could be rolled out on a much larger scale and said a 3 gigawatt
plant, comparable in capacity size to Hinkley, could be build in
Cardiff.
The government has launched an independent review of the
technology which is due to report its findings in the Autumn.
INNOVATION
A report by government advisor the National Infrastructure
Commission said using electricity in a smarter way could reduce
the need to build so many new power plants.
It said innovations such as demand flexibility -- which
involves deploying automated systems to reduce consumption
during times of peak demand and increase it during low demand --
combined with better electricity storage systems, energy
efficiency and more power interconnectors, could save British
consumers up to 8 billion pounds a year by 2030.
($1 = 0.7551 pounds)
(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Philippa Fletcher)