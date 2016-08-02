LONDON Aug 2 As the British government considers whether to go ahead with EDF's 18 billion pound ($23.84 billion) Hinkley nuclear project, it will be weighing up the alternatives.

The decision by new Prime Minister Theresa May last week to review the project comes at a time when investment in new power plants is desperately needed.

All but one of Britain's existing nuclear plants, which produce around a fifth of the country's electricity, are set to close by 2030 as the plants come to the end of their operational lifespans. Hinkely aims to cover 7 percent of electricity supplies.

Coal-fired power plants provided around a quarter of the country's electricity last year, but the government plans to close these by 2025 as a part of its efforts to meet climate targets.

Britain's National Audit Office (NAO) said it will cost 140 billion pounds to build all the plants needed to replace dwindling capacity, but weak investor confidence and low power prices have hit project financing.

To spur investment, the government offered EDF a minimum price for the electricity produced by the new Hinkley plant of 92.5 pounds per megawatt hour (MWh) for 35 years, more than double current electricity prices, and a subsidy the NOA said could rocket to around 30 billion pounds.

The project, which was promised to deliver power to cook Britons' Christmas dinners in 2017, is now unlikely to be completed until 2026 at the earliest, if at all following the government review.

The project was initially delayed as EDF struggled to secure financing but last year China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) agreed to take a 33.5 percent stake in the project while France has also committed to providing backing.

EDF has also encountered problems with the design of the new nuclear reactor. A plant being built in Finland using the same technology is almost a decade behind schedule.

Despite Britain's review of the project, EDF says it remains confident Hinkley C will still go ahead.

Other potential options for Britain:

MORE GAS

Gas plants can be built at a fraction of the cost of new nuclear plants and the government hopes several will be built over the next few years to help bridge the supply gap.

However, no new gas plants have come online since 2013 and the one new large gas plant which secured funding under the government's capacity auction - Carlton Power's Trafford Plant -- has struggled to get financing.

The Trafford plant would be capable of generating around half the amount of electricity as Hinkley C. At around 800 million pounds it is less than a twentieth of the cost of Hinkley but gas plants can typically run for around 30 years compared with around 50-60 years for new nuclear plants.

Britain has a legally binding climate target to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050 from 1990 levels. In the longer term, if this target is to be met, most gas plants would only be able to run if they are fitted with technology to capture and store emissions underground.

OTHER NUCLEAR

Two other groups are planning to build nuclear power plants in Britain: NuGen, which is a joint venture between Toshiba's Westinghouse and France's Engie, and Hitachi's Horizon project.

Developers of both projects said they have not been deterred by Hinkley's delays, but both projects still need approval from Britain's nuclear regulator and the companies will need to find investors to help pay the billions of pounds needed to build the plants.

These projects are not expected to be completed until after 2025.

RENEWABLES

Around a quarter of Britain's electricity production already comes from renewable sources such as wind and solar.

The government has awarded developers of some new onshore wind projects minimum electricity prices of around 80 pounds/ MWh, while offshore wind projects have won contracts for around 115-120 pounds/ MWh.

The government has said its next round of renewable funding will focus on offshore wind and has said around 10 GW of capacity -- equivalent to around 3 Hinkleys -- could be built over the next decade, but developers have warned the sector faces uncertainty following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

IMPORTS/INTERCONNECTORS

Power interconnectors with other countries can give Britain access to cheaper electricity prices aboard. Their cost depends on location but National Grid said an interconnector with France would cost roughly 500 million pounds and take 2-3 years to build.

Britain already has power connections with France, Belgium and Ireland capable of supplying around 7 percent of the country's peak electricity demand but plans to build several more which could mean imports could meet around 25 percent of demand by 2030.

However, developers of the projects have warned their future could depend on the outcome of the country's Brexit negotiations and Britain's status in Europe's energy market.

TIDAL

Britain has given planning consent for a 1 billion pound, 320 MW tidal lagoon project in Swansea, Wales but has yet to decide whether it will receive a minimum price guarantee under its subsidy scheme.

Proponents of the technology say if it is successful it could be rolled out on a much larger scale and said a 3 gigawatt plant, comparable in capacity size to Hinkley, could be build in Cardiff.

The government has launched an independent review of the technology which is due to report its findings in the Autumn.

INNOVATION

A report by government advisor the National Infrastructure Commission said using electricity in a smarter way could reduce the need to build so many new power plants.

It said innovations such as demand flexibility -- which involves deploying automated systems to reduce consumption during times of peak demand and increase it during low demand -- combined with better electricity storage systems, energy efficiency and more power interconnectors, could save British consumers up to 8 billion pounds a year by 2030. ($1 = 0.7551 pounds) (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Philippa Fletcher)