Aug 3 French state-owned energy company EDF's
plan to build the first new nuclear plant in Britain
for 20 years is being reviewed by the British government under
the leadership of new Prime Minister Teresa May.
If construction starts on the 3.2 gigawatt Hinkley Point C
plant in 2019 as is currently envisaged, it would likely take at
least a decade before it comes online and then it would provide
around 7 percent of Britain's electricity generation.
The timeline of the project is outlined below.
July 2006: A government energy review, launched under former
Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair, said nuclear could make a
significant contribution to Britain's energy mix but the private
sector would have to construct, fund and operate any new plants
and cover the full cost of decommissioning and long-term waste
management.
February 2007: Vincent de Rivaz, the chief executive of EDF
Energy, EDF's UK division, said Britons would be cooking their
Christmas dinners powered with energy from a new nuclear plant
in Britain in 2017.
September 2008: EDF bought British Energy, then operator of
Britain's existing fleet of nuclear plants, for 12.4 billion
pounds ($16.5 billion). The deal included a joint venture with
UK utility Centrica, which took a 20 percent stake in
EDF Energy and the option to participate in its nuclear
new-build programme.
EDF said it wanted to build two European Pressurised
Reactors (EPRs) at the Hinkley Point site in Somerset where
nuclear plant Hinkley Point B was in operation and Hinkley Point
A was being decommissioned.
October 2010: The British government said Hinkley Point was
one of eight locations it thought suitable for future nuclear
power plants.
October 2011: EDF submitted an application for development
consent to the Infrastructure Planning Commission.
November 2012: The UK's Office for Nuclear Regulation
awarded a nuclear site licence to EDF.
December 2012: Regulators approved the use of the EPR design
in Britain.
February 2013: Centrica withdrew from EDF's new nuclear
build programme, citing higher-than-expected construction costs
and a longer timetable after a safety review of new nuclear
reactors was ordered by the British government after Japan's
Fukushima disaster.
March 2013: The government grants planning consent but
agreement was needed between EDF and the British government on
the fixed "strike price" the company would be given. The strike
price would guarantee EDF a certain price for each unit of power
the new plant produced. The difference between the market price
and the guaranteed price would be topped up with subsidies.
Total installation costs were expected to be 14 billion
pounds.
October 2013: A provisional agreement was reached between
EDF Energy and the government over the strike price, which would
be 92.50 pounds per megawatt hour for 35 years.
The cost of the project had meanwhile reached 16 billion
pounds. EDF said Hinkley would now not produce its first power
until 2023, subject to a final investment decision in July 2014.
December 2013: The European Commission opened an
investigation into whether the project breached state aid rules.
May 2014: Preparatory works such as temporary construction
roads start to be done at the site.
October 2014: The European Commission approved the project,
but said the plant will cost 24.5 billion pounds.
June 2015: The Austrian government filed a legal complaint
with the European Commission regarding state aid for Hinkley
Point C.
September 2015: EDF said the project would not be completed
by 2023 and a final investment decision would be taken the
following month. The British government announced an initial 2
billion pound loan guarantee for Hinkley.
October 2015: EDF signed a deal with China General Nuclear
Power Corporation, which took a stake of a third in the project
and provide 6 billion pounds. Start-up was scheduled for 2025.
February 2016: EDF said the start of actual construction
would not start until 2019.
March 2016: EDF's finance director resigned as the project
would put too much stress on EDF's already stretched balance
sheet.
July 2016: EDF's board of shareholders narrowly voted to
proceed with the project. An EDF board member quit ahead of the
vote saying the project was financially risky.
Britain's new Secretary of State for Business, Energy and
Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark, said the government would not
sign the contract over the next few days as expected, but
delayed the decision until the autumn to consider the project.
Sources: UK government, EDF Energy websites; Reuters
($1 = 0.7501 pounds)
