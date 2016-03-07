PARIS, March 7 EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy reiterated that the French utility aimed to reach a final investment decision soon on the Hinkley Point nuclear reactor project after the sudden resignation of the group's chief financial officer.

Levy said in an emailed statement that he regretted the "hastiness" of Piquemal's departure.

A source familiar with the situation said on Sunday the CFO had concluded the 18 billion pound ($25.5 billion) project to build two Areva-designed European Pressurized Reactors (EPRs) in Britain would put too much stress on EDF's already stretched balance sheet.

"With the support of its state shareholder, EDF confirms it is studying the investment in the two Hinkley Point reactors in the best financial conditions for the group, with the aim of announcing a final investment decision soon," Levy said. ($1 = 0.7056 pounds) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by John Irish)