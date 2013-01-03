LONDON Jan 3 A 620-MW reactor at EDF Energy's Hartlepool nuclear power station was taken offline on Thursday for repairs, the plant's owners said in a statement.

"We took Unit 1 at Hartlepool power station offline this morning, Thursday 3 January, at 0902 GMT to carry out a repair to the generator transformer. We will confirm once the unit is back in service," EDF Energy's British subsidiary said.

The unit was last off the grid in November last year, when it was offline for around 12 days to refuel.

The number 2 reactor at EDF Energy's Hartlepool atomic power station, which also has a similar generating capacity, is expected to be taken offline later this month, with no date provided so far when the unit will restart.