PARIS, April 18 EDF chief executive officer
Henri Proglio said on Thursday talks are continuing between the
French utility and the British government about its nuclear
projects in Britain but added that he was "in no hurry" to sign
an agreement.
EDF and the British government are in negotiation about the
price at which the UK would buy electricity from nuclear plants
to be built by EDF.
"I am not in a hurry. We obtained an extension of the life
span of existing plants ... As far as I am concerned,
negotiations can also fail," Proglio told reporters on the
sidelines of a debate about France's energy policy.
Last month, EDF won planning approval to build Britain's
first new nuclear power station in almost 20 years but warned
the project would only move forward if both parties could agree
a guaranteed minimum "strike" price for the power produced.
EDF wants at least 100 pounds ($150) per megawatt-hour (MWh)
while the government would prefer a price around 80 pounds,
according to industry sources and analysts.
George Osborne, Britain's finance minister, told a panel of
lawmakers last month that both sides aimed to reach a deal.
EDF wants to build two reactors at an estimated cost of 14
billion pounds, but wants assurances that it can recoup its
investment with a government guarantee to support energy prices.
Stretched by high debt and the need to upgrade its ageing
nuclear fleet in France, the French utility can ill afford a
miscalculation in a major foreign investment.
In February British utility Centrica pulled out of
its partnership with EDF to build new nuclear power stations in
Britain.
The withdrawal will force EDF to find a new partner,
possibly Chinese, but Proglio has repeatedly said that without a
favourable strike price no other companies would be interested
in the project.
While Germany and others have turned away from nuclear
energy in the wake of Japan's Fukushima disaster in 2011,
Britain remains intent on building new atomic capacity and plans
to build up to 16 gigawatts of new nuclear power capacity.