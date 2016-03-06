PARIS, March 6 French utility EDF's Finance Director Thomas Piquemal has resigned over the company's plan to build two nuclear reactors in Hinkley Point, Britain, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.

The source confirmed a Bloomberg report which said Piquemal had resigned because pushing ahead now with the project would jeopardize the company's financial situation.

A second source familiar with the situation said that EDF's board had not yet formally been informed of Piquemal's resignation.

An EDF spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by David Evans)