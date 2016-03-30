UPDATE 1-UK supermarkets ration iceberg lettuce on supply crunch
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.
PARIS, March 30 An EDF board member representing senior staff said in a letter to employees that he would vote against the French utility's plan to build two nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point, in Britain.
Christian Taxil, EDF board member for managers' union CFE-CGC, which was the first to openly criticise the 18 billion pound ($26 billion) project in January, said EDF should not launch the project now because of difficult power market conditions, technical problems with the reactors and EDF's weak financial situation.
"Today, conditions are not right for me to give a positive opinion if such a project were presented to me," Taxil wrote.
Taxil is the first EDF board member to publicly state his doubts about the project. CFE-CGC is one of six union members on EDF's 18-member board. Sources told Reuters in February that the six union members would vote against the UK project.
Although non-union board members have expressed doubts about the project in private, none have gone public and all are expected to vote with management when the project is put to the board in early May. ($1 = 0.6930 pounds) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)
Feb 3 Johnston Press Plc, the publisher of the Scotsman, said trading towards the end of 2016 improved as it posted a 1 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue aided by strong sales of its "i" and Yorkshire Post titles.
Feb 3 * UK energy supplier Npower says will raise typical dual fuel annual energy bill by average 9.8 percent or 109 pounds ($136.52) from March 16. * Innogy-owned Npower says this is the first increase since October 2013 * Says will impact approximately 50 percent (1.4 million) of Npower's customers. * Says trend of higher wholesale energy prices and costs of delivering government policies set to continue. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 0.7984 pou