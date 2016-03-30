PARIS, March 30 An EDF board member representing senior staff said in a letter to employees that he would vote against the French utility's plan to build two nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point, in Britain.

Christian Taxil, EDF board member for managers' union CFE-CGC, which was the first to openly criticise the 18 billion pound ($26 billion) project in January, said EDF should not launch the project now because of difficult power market conditions, technical problems with the reactors and EDF's weak financial situation.

"Today, conditions are not right for me to give a positive opinion if such a project were presented to me," Taxil wrote.

Taxil is the first EDF board member to publicly state his doubts about the project. CFE-CGC is one of six union members on EDF's 18-member board. Sources told Reuters in February that the six union members would vote against the UK project.

Although non-union board members have expressed doubts about the project in private, none have gone public and all are expected to vote with management when the project is put to the board in early May. ($1 = 0.6930 pounds) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)