PARIS, April 6 One of EDF's unions has threatened to launch a strike if the French utility decides to go ahead with its project to build two nuclear reactors in Britain.

Force Ouvriere (FO), one of EDF's smaller and more radical unions, said in a statement it would call a strike if EDF management schedules a board meeting to decide on the 18 billion pound (22.3 billion euros) Hinkley Point project before the May 12 EDF annual general shareholders meeting.

"If a board meeting is scheduled, we will launch a strike to demand that the Hinkley Point project is delayed," FO union leader Jacky Chorin told Reuters. (1 euro = 0.8066 pounds) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by David Evans)