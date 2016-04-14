PARIS, April 14 French Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron has told state-owned utility EDF's unions on Thursday
that he had not taken a decision yet on whether or not to go
ahead with the Hinkley Point nuclear project in Britain,
financial daily Les Echos, quoting union sources, reported.
The paper quoted anonymous members from EDF's dominant union
CGT and its white-collar workers union CFE-CGC that the minister
had told them that his decision had not yet been taken.
In October 2013, EDF - which is 85 percent state-owned -
signed an agreement with the British government to build two
nuclear reactors in Hinkley Point. In October 2015, Chinese
utility CGN agreed to take a one-third stake in the project.
A spokeswoman for Macron was not immediately available to
comment.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Michel Rose)