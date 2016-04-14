PARIS, April 14 French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron has told state-owned utility EDF's unions on Thursday that he had not taken a decision yet on whether or not to go ahead with the Hinkley Point nuclear project in Britain, financial daily Les Echos, quoting union sources, reported.

The paper quoted anonymous members from EDF's dominant union CGT and its white-collar workers union CFE-CGC that the minister had told them that his decision had not yet been taken.

In October 2013, EDF - which is 85 percent state-owned - signed an agreement with the British government to build two nuclear reactors in Hinkley Point. In October 2015, Chinese utility CGN agreed to take a one-third stake in the project.

A spokeswoman for Macron was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Michel Rose)