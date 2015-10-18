PARIS Oct 18 EDF hopes to announce a deal with Chinese investors to build a nuclear plant at Hinkley Point, Britain, in the coming days, the French utility's chief executive said on Sunday.

Jean-Bernard Levy said EDF was in final negotiations with its Chinese partners, but added he did not want to anticipate what would happen on Tuesday and Wednesday during a visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Britain.

"If all goes well, we will be able to announce major news in coming days; the first nuclear new-build in Europe since the Fukushima accident," Levy said on French television station iTELE. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)