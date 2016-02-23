BRUSSELS Feb 23 EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said on Tuesday he expected the French utility would take a final investment decision on the British Hinkley Point nuclear plant "very soon," which he added meant this year.

"We are working actively today with our Chinese partners to complete the discusssion that are we are having and announce a final investment decision very soon," he told a Brussels conference on energy.

The 18 billion pound (23.26 billion euro) project was first announced in Oct. 2013 and EDF announced a partnership for it with Chinese utility CGN in Oct. 2015, but an investment decision has been delayed several times although EDF has said repeatedly a decision would come soon. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Geert De Clercq)