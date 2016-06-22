PARIS, June 22 EDF's works council is taking legal action to try to force the French utility to release documents relating to its project to build nuclear reactors in Britain, the works council said on Wednesday.

Facing fierce opposition from its unions to the 18 billion pounds ($26.5 billion) project, EDF agreed early last month to consult the works council about the project and has scheduled a July 4 meeting when the council is set to give its non-binding verdict on the project.

But EDF's unions say they need the utility to hand over key documents relating to the project, including all the contracts EDF has signed with the British government and its co-investor, Chinese utility CGN.

In a letter to the works council, seen by Reuters, EDF said it has already provided complete and precise information to staff representatives.

Works council secretary Jean-Luc Magnaval told Reuters that the council's lawyers have deposited a court request to force EDF to provide the documents. No date has been set yet for a possible hearing.

Asked why EDF should release confidential documents such as its contract with CGN, Magnaval said "the court will decide".

In its court filing, seen by Reuters, the works council argues that the level of information provided should be on par with the importance of the project.

If the court rules against the union, or if it does not issue a ruling before July 4, the works council will refuse to give its view on the project. That will legally be considered as a negative verdict.

As the works council's advice is not binding, EDF will then paradoxically be free to go ahead with the project.

"EDF takes note of the works council's legal action," EDF said in a statement, adding that it was confident it had provided high-quality information to the works council.

EDF signed its Hinkley Point deal with the UK government in Oct. 2013 and brought in CGN as a minority investor in Oct. 2015, but a final go-ahead has been delayed repeatedly.

Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron has said he expects a final investment decision in September. ($1 = 0.6799 pounds) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Keith Weir)