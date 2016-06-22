PARIS, June 22 EDF's works council is taking
legal action to try to force the French utility to release
documents relating to its project to build nuclear reactors in
Britain, the works council said on Wednesday.
Facing fierce opposition from its unions to the 18 billion
pounds ($26.5 billion) project, EDF agreed early last month to
consult the works council about the project and has scheduled a
July 4 meeting when the council is set to give its non-binding
verdict on the project.
But EDF's unions say they need the utility to hand over key
documents relating to the project, including all the contracts
EDF has signed with the British government and its co-investor,
Chinese utility CGN.
In a letter to the works council, seen by Reuters, EDF said
it has already provided complete and precise information to
staff representatives.
Works council secretary Jean-Luc Magnaval told Reuters that
the council's lawyers have deposited a court request to force
EDF to provide the documents. No date has been set yet for a
possible hearing.
Asked why EDF should release confidential documents such as
its contract with CGN, Magnaval said "the court will decide".
In its court filing, seen by Reuters, the works council
argues that the level of information provided should be on par
with the importance of the project.
If the court rules against the union, or if it does not
issue a ruling before July 4, the works council will refuse to
give its view on the project. That will legally be considered as
a negative verdict.
As the works council's advice is not binding, EDF will then
paradoxically be free to go ahead with the project.
"EDF takes note of the works council's legal action," EDF
said in a statement, adding that it was confident it had
provided high-quality information to the works council.
EDF signed its Hinkley Point deal with the UK government in
Oct. 2013 and brought in CGN as a minority investor in Oct.
2015, but a final go-ahead has been delayed repeatedly.
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron has said he expects a final
investment decision in September.
($1 = 0.6799 pounds)
