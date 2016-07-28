PARIS, July 28 The board of French EDF on Thursday gave the go-ahead for the state-controlled utility's controversial project to build two nuclear reactors in Hinkley Point, Britain, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The source said that following the resignation of board member Gerard Magnin in protest over EDF's strategy ahead of the meeting, the remaining 17 board members narrowly voted in favour of the final investment decision for the project, with 10 votes in favour and 7 votes against.

The source said the six staff representatives on the board, as well as Laurence Parisot, the former head of the French employers' organisation, voted against the project. ($1 = 0.7607 pounds) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)