LONDON Aug 1 Britain will continue to seek a
stronger relationship with China, a spokeswoman for Prime
Minister Theresa May said on Monday following the decision last
week to delay approval of a partly Chinese-funded nuclear
reactor project.
"With the role that China has to play on world affairs, on
the global economy, on a whole range of international issues, we
are going to continue to seek a strong relationship with China,"
the spokeswoman said.
Britain has cast doubt on a $24 billion project with French
utility EDF to build the UK's first new nuclear plant
in decades, delaying a final decision on the plan just weeks
after June's Brexit vote ushered May in as prime minister.
Asked whether national security would play a part in the
review of the Hinkley Point nuclear project, the spokeswoman
declined to comment on the review process.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)