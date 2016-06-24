PARIS, June 24 French state-controlled utility EDF declined to comment on whether or not it would go ahead with its 18 billion pound ($24.11 billion) project to build a nuclear plant in Hinkley Point in southern England after Britons voted on Friday to quit the European Union.

The project is one of the largest French investment projects in Britain and a final investment decision has been repeatedly delayed since it was first announced in Oct. 2013.

Before the Brexit vote, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron had said that the decision would be taken by September.

The energy and economy ministries were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7465 pounds) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)