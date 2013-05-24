By John McGarrity
LONDON May 24 EDF Energy said on
Friday it had halted both reactors at its 1,280 megawatt (MW)
Torness nuclear plant near Edinburgh after a rising tide of
seaweed threatened to clog its cooling system.
Britain currently has 9 reactors off line with a combined
capacity of over 5,000 MW, or around half of the country's total
nuclear capacity.
"Around 1130 (BST) last night, Thursday 23 May, Unit 2 at
Torness power station came offline due to increased seaweed
levels as a result of the severe weather and sea conditions in
the area," EDF said.
"This was followed by a decision to take Unit 1 offline just
after 3 a.m. today ...when it was clear that the seaweed levels
weren't reducing."
According a regulatory update on EDF's website, the 640-MW
reactor 1 will be off line until June 7 while 640-MW reactor 2
is not expected to supply the grid until May 28.
EDF said staff are trained to deal with high seaweed levels
resulting from weather conditions in the Forth Estuary.
The Torness plant was forced to shut down in 2011 after
large numbers of jellyfish were found in the sea water entering
the plant.
Data from power company Exelon showed that nuclear
generation was just 10 percent of Britain's total power output
on Friday.
Day-ahead British baseload electricity was up 1.25 pounds to
52.67 pounds per megawatt-hour as of 1535 GMT.