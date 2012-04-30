Russian embassy in Damascus shelled twice, no one hurt - statement
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The Russian embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus was shelled on Thursday and Friday but no one was hurt, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.
PARIS, April 30 EDF's 1,300-megawatt Cattenom 4 nuclear reactor in eastern France stopped in an unplanned outage on April 27, EDF said on Monday without giving a restart date.
The reactor stopped automatically after an electricity failure, which halted water supplies to the reactor's steam generators, EDF said, adding it was investigating the cause of the outage.
The glitch did not have an impact on the environment and workers, it said. (Reporting By Axelle Du Crest)
Feb 3 The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Friday issued an order delegating further authority to its staff in absence of a quorum on the Commission starting Feb. 4.
LONDON, Feb 3 Liberty House Group, an industrial and commodities group which has been buying up British steel assets, could list parts of the company in London by 2018, its executive chairman told Reuters on Friday.