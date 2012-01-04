PARIS Jan 4 EDF will not shut
down any of its 58 nuclear reactors, the head of the French
state-controlled utility told Le Monde in an interview published
on Wednesday, as he faces a bill for an extra 10 billion euros
($13 billion) to improve their safety.
French nuclear power watchdog ASN said on Tuesday that the
world's biggest producer of nuclear power must install
flood-proof diesel generators and bunkered remote back-up
control rooms at its 19 plants across the country or face having
to shut down some of its reactors.
As a result, EDF estimates the cost of extending the
lifespan of its nuclear plants from 40 to 60 years will now
reach the top end of a 40-50 billion euro range over the next 30
years.
"Coming into an inheritance like that of EDF, we owe it to
ourselves to improve it and make it profitable," Chairman and
Chief Executive Henri Proglio was quoted as saying by the
newspaper when asked if it would be better to close old reactors
and build gas plants or increase renewable energy sources
instead.
"Depriving ourselves of nuclear would come at a very high
cost," he said, citing investment in new production units and a
network for renewable energy, the risk of increasing CO2
emissions, a loss of independence and higher energy bills.
France, the world's most nuclear-dependent country, is in
the midst of a heated debate over its reliance on nuclear energy
ahead of the 2012 presidential elections.
EDF shares were down 4.06 percent at 18.43 euros by 1307 GMT
after falling as low as 18.31 euros.
"At 10 billion euros, this is materially above market
expectations in our view, and the 3 billion euros embedded in
our model," Morgan Stanley analyst Emmanuel Turpin said.
French Industry Minister Eric Besson tried to temper
concerns about higher electricity bills in an interview with
French radio Europe 1, saying nuclear energy would remain the
least costly.
"What the ASN wants, that's about 10 billion euros of extra
investments. That should be compared to the 4 billion euros a
year that EDF invests in maintenance already," Besson said.
"That is 10 (billion euros) over 10 years, about one billion
a year: concretely when you have a bill of 100 in 2012, that
would mean a bill of 102 in ten years," he added.
The ASN presented the conclusions of a safety assessment of
nuclear facilities to the French government nearly 10 months
after an earthquake and tsunami crippled Japan's Fukushima
nuclear plant, triggering the worst nuclear crisis since
Chernobyl.
EDF will need to dig into its pockets, but Proglio told Le
Monde it could take on the additional investment and that
production costs would not fundamentally change, increasing to
between 46 and 50 euros per megawatt hour from 46 euros.
"Our investment capacity will up to the task. EDF invests
more than 11 billion euros a year across the world," Proglio
said.
EDF announced in May that it would diversify its
nuclear-dominated portfolio by building strong businesses in gas
and coal, as well as hydropower and renewables.
It will also increase the share of its power production
capacity abroad, reducing its exposure to government-set power
rates on its domestic market.
Proglio told Le Monde that EDF planned to expand its staff
by 5,000 in France, similar to last year's increase, when
roughly half were employed in the nuclear and engineering
businesses, as the company seeks to replace retired staff.
EDF staff in 2010 totalled almost 160,000, with 100,000 in
France.
($1 = 0.7661 euros)
(Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)