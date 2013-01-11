PARIS Jan 11 France's power group EDF
is in partnership talks with China's state-owned Guangdong
Nuclear Power Holding to build nuclear power plants in Britain,
the Wall Street Journal said on Friday.
The deal could replace EDF's partnership with British
utility Centrica for new plants in the country and ease
doubts about whether the French company has enough funds for its
nuclear ambitions in Britain, the paper said, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The talks are centered around Guangdong taking up the option
for a 20 percent stake in new British nuclear projects that is
held by Centrica, one of the people said.
The Chinese company could take a larger stake as well,
aother person said.
EDF declined to comment.