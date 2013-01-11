PARIS/LONDON Jan 11 France's EDF
remains in the hunt for a partner to build four nuclear reactors
in Britain after talks were halted with China's Guangdong
Nuclear Power Corporation Holding (CGNPC), sources
close to the talks said on Friday.
"They have talked. EDF and CGNPC have a relationship going
back many years," one source said. But two other sources close
to the discussions confirmed negotiations regarding a British
partnership are no longer ongoing.
The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Friday that
the talks had focused on the state-owned Chinese firm taking
over a 20 percent stake in EDF's nuclear new build programme
owned by UK firm Centrica.
A spokesman for Centrica said the company continued to be
involved in the project.
EDF declined to comment and CGNPC was not available for
immediate comment.
CGNPC and EDF along with French reactor maker Areva
signed an agreement in November to jointly develop a
new type of reactor.
The French government later said it had opened an
investigation into a partnership deal which EDF had signed with
a Chinese nuclear utility in order to verify whether France's
strategic interests were respected.