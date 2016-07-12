(Adds details after conference call, quotes, background)
PARIS, July 12 French state-controlled utility
EDF said on Tuesday it had bought a majority 80 percent
stake in UPC Asia Wind Management (AWM) to enter China's wind
energy market, and it aimed to reach 2 GW of installed capacity
there within 5 years.
The company did not give a value for the deal, done through
EDF's renewables unit EDF Energies Nouvelles. It said it was
Europe's first major energy company to enter China's wind
market.
EDF Energies Nouvelles' executive Bruno Fyot told
journalists that UPC China currently has about 174 megawatts
(MW) of projects in operation, 130 MW under construction, and
about 1 gigawatts (GW) in the pipeline.
"Our ambition is to build between 200 MW to 300 MW per year
so as to reach 2 GW of installed capacity within 5 years," Fyot
said. "This will make China one of our biggest bases of
installed capacity."
The company said China was a priority market for EDF with
strong growth expected in the renewables sector in the coming
years as the government plans to reach 200 gigawatts in
installed wind energy capacity by 2020.
China installed more wind energy capacity than the rest of
the world combined in 2015 as it ramps up power generation from
renewable energy sources with a plan to double installed clean
energy to 18 percent of its electricity mix within the next four
to five years from 9 percent currently.
China has total installed power capacity of about 1,500 GW
as of the end of 2015 with plans to add 600 GW by 2020. Most of
its power generation is from coal or other fossil fuels, while
22 percent is from hydro power.
EDF said partners UPC China and the U.S.-based investment
fund Global Environment Fund (GEF) would remain shareholders in
UPC Asia Wind with a 20 percent share of the company.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Callus and
Alexandra Hudson)