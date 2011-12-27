MILAN Dec 27 Italian regional utility A2A expects to close the reorganisation of shareholdings in Italian power generator Edison, announced by partner EDF on Tuesday, by the end of June 2012, A2A said in a statement.

French state-controlled EDF reached a long-awaited deal to take control of Italy's No. 2 generator Edison, agreeing to pay 700 million euros ($912.73 million) to boost its stake to 80 percent from about 50 percent.

"The deal is subject to approval by the boards of A2A, EDF, Delmi and Edison by Jan. 31, 2012 ...," A2A said in a joint statement with Delmi on Tuesday.

The Delmi holding includes A2A and other Italian utilities.

"The closing ought to arrive by and not after June 30, 2012," the joint statement said.

(Writing by Nigel Tutt)