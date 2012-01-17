PARIS Jan 17 France's EDF has
agreed to withdraw its opposition to power group Exelon's
purchase of Constellation Energy Group after
reaching a deal to protect the operating independence of its
nuclear joint venture with Constellation.
"After the initial announcement of the Exelon-Constellation
merger, EDF made clear that it could not support a merger that
put the integrity of its investment in CENG (Constellation
Energy Nuclear Group) at risk," EDF finance head Thomas Piquemal
said in a statement on Tuesday.
"After a lengthy regulatory review process in which we
actively participated, we are pleased to have reached an
agreement with Exelon that protects CENG's operational
independence moving forward," he added.
The U.S. Department of Justice approved Exelon's $7.9
billion purchase of Constellation Energy Group last month on
condition that it divest three electricity generating plants in
Maryland to preserve competition.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)