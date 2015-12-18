PARIS Dec 18 French state-controlled utility
EDF said on Friday that 30 percent of professional
customers that switched to deregulated power prices had moved to
rival power vendors.
From Jan. 1, France will end regulated so-called green and
yellow tariffs for corporate and municipal clients, which will
have to chose a deregulated market price from EDF or other power
vendors such as Engie, Direct Energie or
foreign vendors such as Germany's E.ON or Belgium's
Lampiris.
"Among the clients who have left the green and yellow
tariffs, 70 percent have chosen to stay with EDF," an EDF
spokeswoman said, confirming comments by EDF markets chief Henri
Lafontaine to financial daily Les Echos.
Les Echos also reported that EDF expects to lose some 1.3
billion euros of income due to the deregulation in 2016 and that
it is set to cut 500 of the 11,500 jobs in its French commercial
division. EDF declined to comment on that.
"In order to remain competitive, we have to adapt our
organisation. We cannot keep the same cost base while losing 30
percent market share," Les Echos quoted Lafontaine as saying.
