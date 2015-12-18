(Adds detail on professional customer switching, stock price)
PARIS Dec 18 French state-controlled utility
EDF said on Friday that 30 percent of its professional
customers that switched to deregulated power prices had moved to
rival power vendors.
From Jan. 1, France will end so-called green and yellow
regulated tariffs for corporate and municipal clients, which
will have to choose a deregulated market price from EDF or other
power vendors.
France's Engie and Direct Energie or
foreign vendors such as Germany's E.ON or Belgium's
Lampiris offer electricity prices up to 15 percent below
regulated tariffs. EDF too offers market-price-based power.
"Among the clients who have left the green and yellow
tariffs, 70 percent have chosen to stay with EDF," an EDF
spokeswoman said, confirming comments by EDF markets chief Henri
Lafontaine to financial daily Les Echos.
Les Echos also reported that EDF expects to lose some 1.3
billion euros ($1.4 billion) of income due to the deregulation
in 2016 and is set to cut 500 of the 11,500 jobs in its French
commercial division. EDF declined to comment on that.
"In order to remain competitive, we have to adapt our
organisation. We cannot keep the same cost base while losing 30
percent market share," Les Echos quoted Lafontaine as saying.
Energy market regulator CRE said in a report early this
month that of the 468,000 customer sites concerned by the
deregulation - those with power subscriptions above 36 kilowatts
- 278,000 were still on regulated tariffs on Nov. 9.
Les Echos wrote that EDF expects that some 120,000 to
150,000 mainly smaller sites will not have made the switch by
early 2016.
EDF shares were up 0.5 percent in early trade, outperforming
the broader market, which was down 0.2 percent.
The shares are down about 44 percent since the start of the
year due to lower power prices and worries about how EDF will
finance the billions of euros it needs to upgrade its ageing
French nuclear fleet, build new reactors in Britain and buy the
reactor arm of Areva.
($1 = 0.9243 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter and Dale
Hudson)