(Adds detail on professional customer switching, stock price)

PARIS Dec 18 French state-controlled utility EDF said on Friday that 30 percent of its professional customers that switched to deregulated power prices had moved to rival power vendors.

From Jan. 1, France will end so-called green and yellow regulated tariffs for corporate and municipal clients, which will have to choose a deregulated market price from EDF or other power vendors.

France's Engie and Direct Energie or foreign vendors such as Germany's E.ON or Belgium's Lampiris offer electricity prices up to 15 percent below regulated tariffs. EDF too offers market-price-based power.

"Among the clients who have left the green and yellow tariffs, 70 percent have chosen to stay with EDF," an EDF spokeswoman said, confirming comments by EDF markets chief Henri Lafontaine to financial daily Les Echos.

Les Echos also reported that EDF expects to lose some 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) of income due to the deregulation in 2016 and is set to cut 500 of the 11,500 jobs in its French commercial division. EDF declined to comment on that.

"In order to remain competitive, we have to adapt our organisation. We cannot keep the same cost base while losing 30 percent market share," Les Echos quoted Lafontaine as saying.

Energy market regulator CRE said in a report early this month that of the 468,000 customer sites concerned by the deregulation - those with power subscriptions above 36 kilowatts - 278,000 were still on regulated tariffs on Nov. 9.

Les Echos wrote that EDF expects that some 120,000 to 150,000 mainly smaller sites will not have made the switch by early 2016.

EDF shares were up 0.5 percent in early trade, outperforming the broader market, which was down 0.2 percent.

The shares are down about 44 percent since the start of the year due to lower power prices and worries about how EDF will finance the billions of euros it needs to upgrade its ageing French nuclear fleet, build new reactors in Britain and buy the reactor arm of Areva. ($1 = 0.9243 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter and Dale Hudson)