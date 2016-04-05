* Levy says hybrids a strain on EDF's balance sheet
* Says other EU utilities less exposed to hybrids
* Hybrids force EDF to maintain high credit rating
PARIS, April 5 Hybrid debt issued by EDF
creates a strain on the state-controlled utility's
balance sheet and financing ability, its chief executive officer
said on Tuesday.
Jean-Bernard Levy said in a hearing in French parliament
that EDF had issued a huge amount of hybrid debt - 10 billion
euros in total - and that other European utilities have been
less "greedy" for this form of debt.
He added that this makes EDF's balance sheet somewhat more
fragile due to the fact that the hybrid debt forces it to
maintain a higher credit rating than strictly necessary.
"It is a bit of an Achilles' heel, our hybrid debt," he
said.
EDF has net debt of more than 37 billion euros. This does
not include its hybrid debt, which is accounted for partly as
equity by some credit agencies.
Hybrid debt typically has equity-like characteristics, such
as the ability of the issuer to defer coupon payments under
certain circumstances.
Since EDF is 84.5 percent state-owned, credit agencies give
EDF a rating "uplift" of several notches, which keeps its debt
well within investment grade.
But its hybrid debt does not enjoy that uplift and a
downgrade of one or more notches could push EDF's hybrids closer
to non-investment grade, which would mean the utility would have
to refinance it at higher interest rates.
In October ratings agency Standard and Poor's warned that it
may lower its 'A+' credit rating for EDF if the French utility
presses ahead with its 18 billion-pound ($25.5 billion) project
to build two nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point in Britain.
EDF announced the Hinkley Point project in October, 2013,
but struggled to find partners and financing and has still not
made the final investment decision to proceed. French Economy
Minister Emmanuel Macron said earlier this month a final
investment decision would be taken by early May.
Hybrids were highly popular in recent years for bolstering
balance sheets and funding mergers and acquisitions and EDF was
one of Europe's top hybrid issuers.
Last year, some 27 billion euros were issued in the euro
hybrid market, but the instruments have fallen out of favour
this year with virtually no issuance so far.
EDF's Chief Financial Officer Thomas Piquemal - who has
spearheaded EDF's hybrid issuance - resigned last month over
worries that the Hinkley Point project would put too much strain
on EDF's finances.
($1 = 0.7067 pounds)
