* EDF prints largest ever 100-year corporate bond

* Combined books across currencies hit EUR27bn-equivalent

* Proceeds to be used for capex and debt refi - CFO

By Josie Cox

LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - EDF stormed the market this week, selling almost EUR7.5bn-equivalent of hybrid and senior bonds across three currencies to ravenous investors, blazing a trail for others eyeing similar multi-billion transactions.

The majority state-owned utility revealed just how fierce the appetite for fixed income product still is by tapping not only euros, but also sterling and US dollars in fixed, floating, senior, as well as subordinated formats.

The EUR7.46bn-equivalent offering was not just a currency feast, but also included a USD700m 6% 100-year so-called "century bond" - the second of this tenor from a European corporate, and the largest ever such issue.

"We initially started with three-year, five-year and 30-year [US dollar fixed rate] bonds," the company's chief financial officer Thomas Piquemal told IFR.

"But in the current low-yield environment, feedback from investors was that there was plenty of appetite for bonds with a maturity of up to 100-years."

Josh Presley, a syndicate banker at Credit Suisse, one of the global co-ordinators on the deal, explained that the 100-year maturity was also chosen to match EDF's liabilities.

HYBRID HYPE

EDF's European hybrids, meanwhile, paid record low subordination premiums over senior bonds of 155-185bp, compared to as much as 220bp on the hybrids issued by the company last January. The perpetual non-call 15-year sterling portion, meanwhile, had the longest non-call period for any corporate hybrid deal.

The utility in addition only paid modest concessions - around 10bp at most - over those existing hybrid deals.

"It's obvious that the cost of funding is simply incredibly favourable at the moment and we are taking advantage of that," said Piquemal.

He said that the average coupon of the fixed-rate senior US dollar deals was just 1.9% and the average maturity 23.7-years. EDF's dividend yield, by contrast, currently stands at 4.922%, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Despite the low yields, however, the company still managed to amass more than EUR27bn-equivalent of demand for the transaction across all the tranches. EUR14bn-equivalent of that was for the European hybrids alone.

"I am very comfortable with the credit especially because it is largely owned by the French government," one London-based investor said. "The hybrid is much more attractive than senior because yields have just come in too much."

Last year's near EUR25bn hybrid boom in the corporate market raised awareness of the product, making investors more comfortable with the structure and associated risks.

In the wake of EDF's transaction and the EUR1.6bn-equivalent multi-currency deal from Enel that has also printed this month, bankers now predict that last year's issuance record may well be smashed in 2014.

CAPEX AND REFI

Piquemal said that proceeds from the bonds would largely go towards covering the cost of new projects, like nuclear plants Flamanville 3 in France and Hinkley Point in the UK.

"EDF is different from many of its European competitors in that we invest a lot in our future growth and have a significant capital expenditure programme," he said.

The group has around EUR12bn worth of assets under construction on its balance sheet, and hybrid bonds are the perfect financing option for projects with a long construction cycle.

Thanks to 50% of a hybrid bond generally being accounted for as equity on balance sheet, at least up until the first call date, hybrids theoretically do not over burden credit ratios.

In 2009, EDF issued around EUR3.3bn in retail bonds with a coupon of 4.5% which are also due to mature this year and will be refinanced - at least partially - with the funds raised this week.

Alongside Credit Suisse, Citigroup and Societe Generale acted as global co-ordinators on the offering.

Active bookrunners on the euro parts were BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Commerzbank, ING, Natixis and UniCredit, while HSBC, Lloyds, RBS and Santander led the sterling portion.

The dollar parts were managed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Mitsubishi, HSBC and Nomura. (Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)