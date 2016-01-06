(Adds detail on CENG and EDF Energy, union comment on RTE)
PARIS Jan 6 French utility EDF is
considering selling assets worth over 6 billion euros ($6.45
billion) this year, French daily Les Echos reported on
Wednesday.
EDF is notably considering selling stakes in its eight
British nuclear plants to fund plans to build two European
Pressurised Reactors (EPR) in Hinkley Point, Britain, Les Echos
said, without citing its sources.
"The company has written over 6 billion euros of
divestitures in its 2016 budget," Les Echos said.
EDF declined to comment.
The company needs 55 billion euros to upgrade its ageing
nuclear plants, plans to invest 18 billion pounds ($26.37
billion) in Hinkley Point and spend several billion euros to buy
Areva's reactor unit.
Les Echos said EDF could sell a stake of up to 29 percent in
EDF Energy, whose nuclear assets have a book value of nearly 9
billion euros. This would leave EDF with a 51 percent stake, as
British utility Centrica owns 20 percent. The paper said
a sale had been studied but the process had not been launched.
From this month, and until June 2022, EDF can also exercise
a put option to sell its 49.9 percent stake in Constellation
Energy Nuclear Group (CENG) to its joint venture partner Exelon
under a deal agreed in July 2013.
CENG operates five nuclear plants in the United States and
EDF's stake in the firm is valued at about $3 billion in its
accounts, according to Les Echos.
EDF bought its CENG stake in 2008 for $4.7 billion and
talked about building up to four EPR reactors in the U.S. But
cheap shale gas has made nuclear uneconomical in large parts of
the U.S. and in 2013 EDF decided to pull out, after booking 2
billion euros in writedowns on CENG in 2009-2012.
Les Echos also said EDF is considering selling half of its
French high-voltage power transmission unit RTE, although no
decision has been taken.
The CGT union said it was opposed to any sale of RTE, even
if it would be to state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC).
EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said in November EDF is reviewing
its strategy for RTE, over which it has no management control,
in line with EU regulations on power grids.
In July, EDF also announced a review of its fossil-fuel
fired power generation assets in continental Europe and fossil
fuel production and sales outside France in July.
($1 = 0.9308 euros)
($1 = 0.6826 pounds)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Geert De Clercq; editing by
Susan Thomas)