LONDON Oct 10 EDF Energy stopped its Dungeness B21 nuclear power plant on Sunday in order to repair a turbine after a small hydrogen leak was detected, a spokeswoman said.

"We took the decision to take unit 21 at Dungeness B power station offline on Sunday, 9 October 2011," she said.

"This is on the conventional side of the plant, inside the turbine hall and not in the reactor building. At no time was anyone's safety at risk," the spokeswoman added.

The leak was detected at the turbine 21 generator frame.