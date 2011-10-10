(Adds reason for shutdown, small hydrogen leak at turbine 21
generator frame)
LONDON Oct 10 EDF Energy stopped its
Dungeness B21 nuclear power plant on Sunday in order to repair a
turbine after a small hydrogen leak was detected, a spokeswoman
said.
"We took the decision to take unit 21 at Dungeness B power
station offline on Sunday, 9 October 2011," she said.
"This is on the conventional side of the plant, inside the
turbine hall and not in the reactor building. At no time was
anyone's safety at risk," the spokeswoman added.
The leak was detected at the turbine 21 generator frame.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Alison Birrane)