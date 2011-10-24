PARIS Oct 24 EDF said it still hoped a deal could be reached by Oct. 31 with the Italian shareholders of Edison giving the French power giant operational control of Italy's second-biggest utility.

EDF Finance Director Thomas Piquemal told a conference call on Monday that the French group, which has been negotiating for months to win control of Edison, would only agree to extend talks beyond a deadline set for the end of this month if it had certainty that a deal had been reached in principle.

Earlier on Monday, EDF unveiled a new proposal for Edison's investors, committing to buy the shares of core Italian shareholders in three years at an unspecified price in a deal that will also involve an exchange of assets. (Reporting by Marie Maitre; Editing by James Regan)