PARIS Oct 24 EDF said it still hoped a
deal could be reached by Oct. 31 with the Italian shareholders
of Edison giving the French power giant operational
control of Italy's second-biggest utility.
EDF Finance Director Thomas Piquemal told a conference call
on Monday that the French group, which has been negotiating for
months to win control of Edison, would only agree to extend
talks beyond a deadline set for the end of this month if it had
certainty that a deal had been reached in principle.
Earlier on Monday, EDF unveiled a new proposal for Edison's
investors, committing to buy the shares of core Italian
shareholders in three years at an unspecified price in a deal
that will also involve an exchange of assets.
