MILAN Aug 3 French energy group EDF controls about 98 percent of Edison following the completion on Friday of a mandatory bid for minorities in Italy's second biggest power producer, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

With EDF having a stake of above 96 percent, Edison, whose roots date back to the start of last century, is set to be delisted from the Milan stock exchange after more than 10 years.

EDF took control of Edison in May when it raised its stake in the Italian company to 80 percent from 50 percent for 784 million euros ($967 million), buying out its Italian partners. ($1 = 0.8104 euros) (Reporting By Giancarlo Navach)